Seqrite Mobile Device Management Description

Seqrite Mobile Device Management is a mobile device management solution that provides centralized control over company-owned Android and iOS devices through a unified web console. The platform handles device enrollment, management, deployment, monitoring, and governance of mobile devices and their associated applications and data. The solution offers zero-touch device enrollment for rapid deployment, app management capabilities including custom app deployment to an Enterprise App Store, and the ability to recommend or block applications. It includes built-in antivirus powered by the GoDeep.AI engine and threat intelligence from Seqrite Labs for real-time protection against phishing, browsing threats, and malware. Device control features include kiosk mode for locking devices to single or multi-app configurations, virtual fencing with location-based, Wi-Fi-based, and time-based restrictions, and remote file transfer capabilities for Android and iOS devices. Security functions include remote security scans, remote device wipe, factory reset, and selective file deletion. The platform provides policy configuration and enforcement across device groups, data usage monitoring per user and device, and comprehensive audit trails with user activity logs and non-compliance alerts. An interactive dashboard offers visual reports, admin logs, and automated report exports with customizable scheduling. Remote troubleshooting capabilities enable administrators to address device issues without physical access.