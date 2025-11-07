Seqrite Mobile Device Management
MDM solution for managing and securing company-owned mobile devices
Seqrite Mobile Device Management
MDM solution for managing and securing company-owned mobile devices
Seqrite Mobile Device Management Description
Seqrite Mobile Device Management is a mobile device management solution that provides centralized control over company-owned Android and iOS devices through a unified web console. The platform handles device enrollment, management, deployment, monitoring, and governance of mobile devices and their associated applications and data. The solution offers zero-touch device enrollment for rapid deployment, app management capabilities including custom app deployment to an Enterprise App Store, and the ability to recommend or block applications. It includes built-in antivirus powered by the GoDeep.AI engine and threat intelligence from Seqrite Labs for real-time protection against phishing, browsing threats, and malware. Device control features include kiosk mode for locking devices to single or multi-app configurations, virtual fencing with location-based, Wi-Fi-based, and time-based restrictions, and remote file transfer capabilities for Android and iOS devices. Security functions include remote security scans, remote device wipe, factory reset, and selective file deletion. The platform provides policy configuration and enforcement across device groups, data usage monitoring per user and device, and comprehensive audit trails with user activity logs and non-compliance alerts. An interactive dashboard offers visual reports, admin logs, and automated report exports with customizable scheduling. Remote troubleshooting capabilities enable administrators to address device issues without physical access.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.