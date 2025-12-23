Mobilen Secure Mobile Network
Mobilen provides a secure mobile network service that combines post-quantum cryptography with mobile device protection. The platform offers SIM cards with carrier-hidden phone numbers and account details, preventing unauthorized access by major carriers. The service implements NIST-aligned post-quantum cryptography (MLKEM) on a 5G network infrastructure. It uses decentralized architecture to eliminate single points of failure and employs end-to-end encryption for all communication pathways. Mobilen includes 14 layers of authentication to protect against SIM swap attacks and unauthorized port-outs. Users can retain their existing phone numbers or obtain non-attributable numbers that have never been registered to any individual or database. The platform features real-time monitoring to detect suspicious account activity such as failed logins or sudden changes. Network redundancy provides multi-path connectivity to maintain encrypted access. The service is used by government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, law enforcement, global enterprises, and ISPs. It operates on existing mobile devices without requiring specialized hardware.
