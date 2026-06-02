Zertificon Z1 Energy Description

Z1 Energy is a communication solution designed for market participants in the German energy sector. It handles secure electronic data exchange across energy market processes including electricity, gas, scheduling, redispatch, and rail traction power networks. The solution automates the sending and receiving of AS4 messages, emails, and API Web Services communication, enabling compliance with the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) regulatory requirements for market communication (MaKo/EDI@Energy). Key functional areas: - AS4 protocol-based market communication for electricity, gas, and schedule data - Redispatch 2.0 communication via email - API Web Services integration for market location IDs (MaLo IDs) - Automated certificate lifecycle management for email, AS4, and EMT.API certificates, including procuring own certificates and retrieving market partner certificates - Z1 Cryptographic Module for private key generation and storage, compliant with Smart Metering PKI Security Level 1 (as an alternative to HSM) - Clearing case management for unprocessable messages, routed via email inbox or REST API transfer - Integration with ERP and B2B systems via REST API or email interface - Continuous regulatory monitoring to track and implement BNetzA requirement changes Deployment options: - On-premises - Cloud (compatible with Microsoft Hyper-V, Citrix XenServer, VMware, IONOS, Hetzner) - Software as a Service (SaaS) via MSSP partners (Mako365, Michael Schmidt IT, AOV IT Services, Prego Service) A SAP MACO ERP Adapter is planned for availability in early 2026. A 50% discount on the license is offered for migrations from competing providers for the first 12 months.