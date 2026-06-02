Secure AS4/email communication platform for German energy market compliance.
Secure AS4/email communication platform for German energy market compliance.
Z1 Energy is a communication solution designed for market participants in the German energy sector. It handles secure electronic data exchange across energy market processes including electricity, gas, scheduling, redispatch, and rail traction power networks. The solution automates the sending and receiving of AS4 messages, emails, and API Web Services communication, enabling compliance with the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA) regulatory requirements for market communication (MaKo/EDI@Energy). Key functional areas: - AS4 protocol-based market communication for electricity, gas, and schedule data - Redispatch 2.0 communication via email - API Web Services integration for market location IDs (MaLo IDs) - Automated certificate lifecycle management for email, AS4, and EMT.API certificates, including procuring own certificates and retrieving market partner certificates - Z1 Cryptographic Module for private key generation and storage, compliant with Smart Metering PKI Security Level 1 (as an alternative to HSM) - Clearing case management for unprocessable messages, routed via email inbox or REST API transfer - Integration with ERP and B2B systems via REST API or email interface - Continuous regulatory monitoring to track and implement BNetzA requirement changes Deployment options: - On-premises - Cloud (compatible with Microsoft Hyper-V, Citrix XenServer, VMware, IONOS, Hetzner) - Software as a Service (SaaS) via MSSP partners (Mako365, Michael Schmidt IT, AOV IT Services, Prego Service) A SAP MACO ERP Adapter is planned for availability in early 2026. A 50% discount on the license is offered for migrations from competing providers for the first 12 months.
Common questions about Zertificon Z1 Energy including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zertificon Z1 Energy is Secure AS4/email communication platform for German energy market compliance, developed by Zertificon Solutions GmbH. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, Critical Infrastructure, Key Management.
Zertificon Z1 Energy offers the following core capabilities:
Zertificon Z1 Energy integrates natively with Microsoft Hyper-V, Citrix XenServer, VMware, IONOS, Hetzner, SAP MACO (planned 2026). Integration support lets security teams connect Zertificon Z1 Energy to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Zertificon Z1 Energy is built for security teams handling Encryption, Critical Infrastructure, Key Management, REST API. It supports workflows including automated as4 message sending and receiving for electricity, gas, and schedule data, redispatch 2.0 communication via email, api web services integration for market location ids (malo ids). Teams typically adopt Zertificon Z1 Energy when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/zertificon-z1-energy
Zertificon Z1 Energy is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.zertificon.com/en/market-communication-german-energy-market or contact Zertificon Solutions GmbH directly.
Popular alternatives to Zertificon Z1 Energy include:
Compare all Zertificon Z1 Energy alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/zertificon-z1-energy
Zertificon Z1 Energy is for security teams and organizations that need Encryption, Critical Infrastructure, Key Management, REST API, Managed File Transfer. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
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