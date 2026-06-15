Encryption tools protect data at rest by making it unreadable without the right key, so a stolen laptop, a snatched backup tape, or a misconfigured drive doesn't become a breach you have to report. This subcategory covers full-disk encryption (FDE), file and folder encryption, and hardware-encrypted drives, plus the email and messaging encryption that protects sensitive data in transit between people. It's a core layer of any data protection program, and it's where CISOs spend a lot of audit cycles because regulators and cyber insurers want proof it's actually switched on. Note the boundary: this category is about the encryption itself, not Key Management, which governs how the keys are generated, stored, rotated, and recovered.

The most comprehensive Encryption directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 16 Encryption tools , 0 free and 16 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.