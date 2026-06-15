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Encryption tools protect data at rest by making it unreadable without the right key, so a stolen laptop, a snatched backup tape, or a misconfigured drive doesn't become a breach you have to report. This subcategory covers full-disk encryption (FDE), file and folder encryption, and hardware-encrypted drives, plus the email and messaging encryption that protects sensitive data in transit between people. It's a core layer of any data protection program, and it's where CISOs spend a lot of audit cycles because regulators and cyber insurers want proof it's actually switched on. Note the boundary: this category is about the encryption itself, not Key Management, which governs how the keys are generated, stored, rotated, and recovered.
We cover 16 Encryption tools, 0 free and 16 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Transparent encryption platform for DBs, web servers, and desktop apps.
Hardware-based encrypted storage protection for mobile/deployed SSDs and HDDs.
Self-encrypting SSDs for DAR protection across military & govt use cases.
Composable zero-trust platform unifying policy, lineage, PQ encryption, and P2P mesh.
Endpoint encryption & passwordless authentication platform for enterprises.
API-based platform for identity-driven encryption, tokenization & masking.
Policy-based TDE solution for databases, servers, and laptops.
End-to-end encryption & vault solution for sensitive Salesforce data.
Data wiping & encryption software for endpoint data protection.
Hardware-encrypted SSD with PBA, hidden partitions & verified erasure for ICS/OT.
Enforced encryption, auth, and remote access control for USB storage devices.
File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration.
Cloud storage with patented encryption key management and quantum-safe security
Data encryption solutions for protecting data at rest and in transit
Enterprise encryption solution for data at rest, in use, and in motion
Data protection software with encryption for files, emails, and passwords
Common questions about Encryption tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Encryption software transforms readable data into ciphertext that's useless without the correct key, protecting it if a device, file, or backup falls into the wrong hands. In a data protection program it covers full-disk encryption on endpoints, file and folder encryption for sensitive documents, hardware-encrypted drives, and encrypted email or messaging. It's the control that turns a lost laptop into a non-event instead of a reportable breach.
Begin with where your sensitive data lives: endpoints, file shares, removable media, email, or all of them. Confirm the tool uses vetted algorithms like AES-256, check whether it's FIPS 140-2 or 140-3 validated if you carry compliance obligations, and look hard at central key escrow and recovery so an encrypted device never becomes unrecoverable. Then weigh fleet-wide deployment, policy enforcement, and reporting against your team's capacity to run it.
Encryption is the act of scrambling data so it can't be read without a key. Key management is the discipline of creating, storing, rotating, escrowing, and revoking those keys safely. The two are tightly linked but distinct: an encryption tool can be flawless, yet if keys are lost, leaked, or never rotated, the protection collapses. CybersecTools lists Key Management as its own category for exactly that reason.
For a small, homogeneous fleet, native OS encryption is genuinely strong and free. The gap shows up at scale: central management, recovery key escrow, policy enforcement, audit reporting, and consistent coverage across mixed Windows, macOS, and Linux estates. Dedicated tools add that management plane plus capabilities native encryption lacks, such as file-level and email encryption. Many teams keep the OS engine and buy a tool to govern it.