Penta Security Encryption
Data encryption solutions for protecting data at rest and in transit
Penta Security Encryption Description
Penta Security Encryption provides data encryption solutions designed to protect sensitive information through cryptographic algorithms. The product transforms readable data into incomprehensible characters using mathematical processes, ensuring that compromised data remains unreadable without proper encryption keys. The solution supports multiple encryption methods including one-way hashing for password protection, symmetric encryption for scenarios with secure key distribution channels, and asymmetric encryption using public-private key pairs for environments without secure communication channels. The product implements encryption across multiple IT system layers including application, system, and network layers. The encryption system can be deployed at various points within an infrastructure, from database management systems to web applications. For messaging applications, the solution supports encryption of user authentication, sessions, messages, and files. The product includes key management capabilities to securely store, protect, and retrieve encryption keys with different specifications. The solution addresses encryption implementation based on specific business requirements and data characteristics. It considers factors such as system performance, security requirements, and the need for features like transfer non-repudiation when determining appropriate encryption methods. The product aims to minimize system performance degradation while maintaining security levels across various environments.
