Top picks: Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security, Medcrypt Helm, Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security — plus 7 more compared.Cyber-Physical Security
Evaluating Threat Detective alternatives comes down to matching Cyber-Physical Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Threat Detective is a commercial Medical Device Security tool developed by Threat Detective. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security, Medcrypt Helm, Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security, Armis Centrix™ for VIPR, and Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security. All 10 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Threat Detective, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Secures medical devices with visibility, risk assessment, and policy enforcement
Vulnerability mgmt platform for medical device manufacturers with FDA compliance
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection
Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance
Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices
Medical device cybersecurity risk assessment and benchmarking platform
Secures DICOM medical imaging files from malware before upload to healthcare networks
Secures medical devices with visibility, risk assessment, and policy enforcement
Vulnerability mgmt platform for medical device manufacturers with FDA compliance
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection
Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance
Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices
Medical device cybersecurity risk assessment and benchmarking platform
Secures DICOM medical imaging files from malware before upload to healthcare networks
OS-hardened cellular terminals for securing connected medical devices in healthcare.
PKI-based security platform for medical device lifecycle management
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Threat Detective.
The most popular alternatives to Threat Detective include Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security, Medcrypt Helm, Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security, Armis Centrix™ for VIPR, and Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security. These Medical Device Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 10 alternatives to Threat Detective listed on CybersecTools, all within the Medical Device Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Threat Detective is a commercial Medical Device Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Threat Detective is a Medical Device Security tool within the broader Cyber-Physical Security category. It is used by security professionals for medical device security capabilities and can be compared against 10 similar tools.