Best hcsql BETA Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: Cossack Labs Hermes, SecuPi Proactive Data Security Platform, SecuPi Proactive DAM — plus 15 more compared. Data Protection

Evaluating hcsql BETA alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.