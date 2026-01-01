Top picks: Cossack Labs Hermes, SecuPi Proactive Data Security Platform, SecuPi Proactive DAM — plus 15 more compared.Data Protection
Evaluating hcsql BETA alternatives comes down to matching Data Protection capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
hcsql BETA is a commercial Database Security tool developed by Honeycake. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Cossack Labs Hermes, SecuPi Proactive Data Security Platform, SecuPi Proactive DAM, Protegrity Data Protection Platform, and Thales CipherTrust Database Protection. All 18 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to hcsql BETA, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Crypto framework for access control & encrypted data security in remote storage.
Shares 3 capabilities with hcsql BETA: Encryption, Sensitive Data, Key Management
Data security platform for real-time protection of sensitive data access
Database activity monitoring solution for cloud and on-premises databases
Enterprise data protection platform for databases, big data, and applications
Column-level database encryption without application code modification
Data security platform providing in-use encryption for databases and apps
FHE-powered vector database security platform for AI/LLM data protection
Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs.
Crypto framework for access control & encrypted data security in remote storage.
Data security platform for real-time protection of sensitive data access
Database activity monitoring solution for cloud and on-premises databases
Enterprise data protection platform for databases, big data, and applications
Column-level database encryption without application code modification
Data security platform providing in-use encryption for databases and apps
FHE-powered vector database security platform for AI/LLM data protection
Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs.
TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases.
DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance.
A database protection suite that provides field-level encryption, access control, and intrusion detection for distributed applications storing sensitive data.
Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance
Database audit system for real-time monitoring and compliance reporting
Automated security and compliance solution for SAP HANA databases
Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance.
Data encryption platform blocking access even from privileged admins.
Free multi-platform database tool with support for various databases and rich features.
A PHP library that provides secure data encryption capabilities using keys or passwords, designed to minimize implementation errors.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to hcsql BETA.
The most popular alternatives to hcsql BETA include Cossack Labs Hermes, SecuPi Proactive Data Security Platform, SecuPi Proactive DAM, Protegrity Data Protection Platform, and Thales CipherTrust Database Protection. These Database Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 18 alternatives to hcsql BETA listed on CybersecTools, all within the Database Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
hcsql BETA is a commercial Database Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
hcsql BETA is a Database Security tool within the broader Data Protection category. It is used by security professionals for database security capabilities and can be compared against 18 similar tools.