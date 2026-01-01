SecuPi Proactive DAM Description

SecuPi Proactive DAM is a database activity monitoring solution designed to monitor and protect databases, data warehouses, and data lakes. The solution addresses data security challenges in both cloud and on-premises environments. The platform provides agentless deployment, eliminating the need to install agents on databases. This approach offers multiple deployment options and reduces impact on database performance without requiring extensive logging. The solution includes real-time user activity monitoring that provides visibility into actual users, including application and analytics users, rather than relying on service accounts or generic DBA accounts. It offers three main components: real-time visibility and classification, fine-grain access control, and data identification, encryption, masking, and deletion capabilities. SecuPi Proactive DAM is designed to address the limitations of legacy DAM solutions that were originally built for on-premises databases. The platform aims to provide monitoring capabilities suitable for modern cloud database environments while maintaining minimal performance overhead. The solution supports compliance requirements and helps organizations protect sensitive data against threats while maintaining operational efficiency in cloud and hybrid environments.