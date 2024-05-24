Sotero Data Security Platform Description

Sotero Data Security Platform is a data protection solution that encrypts sensitive data throughout its entire lifecycle, including when data is at rest, in transit, and in use. The platform addresses limitations of traditional encryption by maintaining data in an encrypted state even during active queries and processing. The platform consists of three main components: KeepEncrypt for data encryption, Vault for access management, and ML Engine for threat detection. KeepEncrypt uses three levels of encryption (deterministic, random, and format-preserving) and processes queries through a REST API or application connector, fetching encrypted data from databases and decrypting it only for authorized users based on role-based access controls. The platform supports heterogeneous database environments including ODBC, RDBMS, and JDBC databases deployed on-premise, in private clouds, or public clouds. It implements AES-256 encryption standards and provides field-level data access controls to restrict which users can view specific data elements. Real-time anomaly detection capabilities analyze data requests and block suspicious queries. The platform operates alongside existing security information and event management (SIEM) systems to provide additional protection layers. Access controls can be configured at a granular field level, preventing unauthorized access even from database administrators who have direct system access but do not require visibility into underlying sensitive data.