hcsql BETA Description

Honeycake hcsql BETA is a command-line wrapper around psql (the PostgreSQL client) that provides column-level encryption for PostgreSQL databases. It uses a file-based format called .cake to define encrypted table structures, where individual columns can be encrypted at rest while the rest of the table remains queryable in plaintext. Key behaviors: - Columns designated for encryption (e.g., SSN, salary, PII fields) are stored in ciphertext in the database - Users who hold the encryption key see plaintext values when querying - Users without the key see [REDACTED] in place of encrypted values - The tool supports WHERE and JOIN operations on encrypted columns through session-scoped temporary materialization, allowing predicate-aware SELECT queries to function against encrypted data - A PostgreSQL trigger is installed to block any UPDATE statements that attempt to write plaintext directly to encrypted columns, bypassing the hcsql encryption layer The .cake file format serves as the schema definition for encrypted tables, analogous to how psql uses standard SQL schema definitions. hcsql is currently in BETA and is developed by Honeycake.