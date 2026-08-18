psql wrapper adding column-level encryption at rest for PostgreSQL databases.
psql wrapper adding column-level encryption at rest for PostgreSQL databases.
Honeycake hcsql BETA is a command-line wrapper around psql (the PostgreSQL client) that provides column-level encryption for PostgreSQL databases. It uses a file-based format called .cake to define encrypted table structures, where individual columns can be encrypted at rest while the rest of the table remains queryable in plaintext. Key behaviors: - Columns designated for encryption (e.g., SSN, salary, PII fields) are stored in ciphertext in the database - Users who hold the encryption key see plaintext values when querying - Users without the key see [REDACTED] in place of encrypted values - The tool supports WHERE and JOIN operations on encrypted columns through session-scoped temporary materialization, allowing predicate-aware SELECT queries to function against encrypted data - A PostgreSQL trigger is installed to block any UPDATE statements that attempt to write plaintext directly to encrypted columns, bypassing the hcsql encryption layer The .cake file format serves as the schema definition for encrypted tables, analogous to how psql uses standard SQL schema definitions. hcsql is currently in BETA and is developed by Honeycake.
Common questions about hcsql BETA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
hcsql BETA is psql wrapper adding column-level encryption at rest for PostgreSQL databases, developed by Honeycake. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, Database Security, PII.
hcsql BETA offers the following core capabilities:
hcsql BETA integrates natively with PostgreSQL. Integration support lets security teams connect hcsql BETA to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
hcsql BETA is built for security teams handling Encryption, Database Security, PII, SQL. It supports workflows including column-level encryption for individual postgresql table columns, key-based access control: key holders see plaintext, others see [redacted], predicate-aware select supporting where and join on encrypted columns via session-scoped temp materialization. Teams typically adopt hcsql BETA when they need to data protection capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/hcsql-beta
hcsql BETA is a commercial Data Protection solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://honeycakefiles.com/hcsql.html or contact Honeycake directly.
Popular alternatives to hcsql BETA include:
Compare all hcsql BETA alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/hcsql-beta
hcsql BETA is for security teams and organizations that need Encryption, Database Security, PII, SQL, Sensitive Data. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Data Protection tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/data-protection
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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