XYPRO WASL
XYPRO WASL
XYPRO WASL Description
XYPRO WASL is an automated security and compliance solution designed specifically for SAP HANA database environments. The product deploys in minutes and enables over 90% compliance with SAP's security standards and CIS benchmarks. WASL provides automated security hardening for SAP HANA databases running on Linux (Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.x, 8.x, 9.x and SUSE Linux Enterprise 12.x, 15.x) and Windows Server operating systems. The solution supports SAP HANA versions 1.0 and 2.0. Key capabilities include one-click security assessments, automated OS and workload hardening, and workload-aware security policies that adapt to the SAP HANA environment. The product offers policy customization based on CIS benchmarks while maintaining default policies aligned with industry best practices. WASL includes instant rollback functionality, allowing administrators to reset policies to their original state or roll back to the last hardening operation. The solution provides continuous visibility through comprehensive audit reports accessible via a browser-based dashboard. The product centralizes SAP HANA security management through a single point of control, offering consolidated review of security posture. Originally developed by HP Enterprise, WASL has been implemented across enterprises of various sizes to protect SAP HANA systems against cybersecurity threats.
