Data security platform for real-time protection of sensitive data access

SecuPi Proactive Data Security Platform provides comprehensive data protection across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The platform offers real-time monitoring and enforcement of data access controls for databases, data lakes, data warehouses, files, and applications. The platform includes discovery and classification capabilities to map and label sensitive data across environments. It provides real-time visibility into data access patterns and user behavior to detect suspicious activity, insider threats, and compliance risks. Enforcement mechanisms include dynamic masking, encryption, tokenization, and access blocking based on data sensitivity and contextual conditions. Access control features include fine-grained attribute-based access control (ABAC) at object, row, column, and cell levels. The platform enforces dynamic policies based on user role, location, device, and other contextual factors. It includes privileged account brokering for database tools with passwordless SSO/MFA, just-in-time access provisioning, and database command controls. The platform supports database activity monitoring with agentless architecture, user behavior analytics, and real-time blocking capabilities. It offers data de-identification through encryption, tokenization, and various privacy-enhancing techniques. Deployment options include agent-based, agentless, transparent gateways, APIs, and SDKs with zero-code implementation. SecuPi addresses compliance requirements including HIPAA, PCI-DSS V4, and privacy regulations. The platform is designed for use cases including analytics, AI projects, data marketplaces, and business operations requiring secure data access.

SecuPi Proactive Data Security Platform is Data security platform for real-time protection of sensitive data access developed by SecuPi. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Cloud Security, Compliance.

