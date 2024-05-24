usecure uLearn
Automated security awareness training platform with personalized learning paths
usecure uLearn
Automated security awareness training platform with personalized learning paths
usecure uLearn Description
usecure uLearn is a security awareness training platform that delivers personalized training content to end users based on their individual knowledge gaps. The platform begins with a 15-minute, 36-question risk assessment that evaluates users across 12 security areas to identify strengths and weaknesses. The AutoEnrol feature automatically creates tailored training journeys for each user, prioritizing their weakest areas and delivering bite-sized lessons over time. The system handles enrollment, reminder notifications, and follow-ups without manual intervention. uLearn provides automated compliance reporting and progress tracking to demonstrate training effectiveness and audit readiness. The platform includes a library of security training courses and modules covering various cybersecurity topics. The solution is designed for MSPs and organizations seeking to reduce human-related security risks through targeted education. Reporting features track user progress, risk reduction metrics, and return on investment. The platform can be deployed and operational within 20 minutes according to the vendor.
usecure uLearn FAQ
Common questions about usecure uLearn including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
usecure uLearn is Automated security awareness training platform with personalized learning paths developed by usecure. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
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