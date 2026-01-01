NINJIO Cybersecurity Awareness Training Logo

Security awareness training platform using storytelling and personalization

NINJIO is a security awareness training platform that uses Hollywood-style storytelling and psychological profiling to deliver cybersecurity education. The platform creates an Emotional Susceptibility Profile for each user to personalize training based on psychological vulnerabilities that social engineering attacks exploit. The platform delivers monthly microlearning episodes created by Hollywood writers, actors, and animators, covering real-world breaches and cyber threats. Training content is designed as short-form videos that aim to improve knowledge retention and reduce risky behaviors. NINJIO offers multiple products including NINJIO SENSE for personalized security coaching, NINJIO PHISH3D for phishing simulation with attack vector-based testing, NINJIO AWARE for attack vector-based training episodes, NINJIO ALERT for one-click phishing email reporting, NINJIO DEFEND for managed detection and response services, and NINJIO SECURE CODE for application security training for developers. The platform provides adaptive learning paths tailored to individual psychological triggers and includes automated difficulty levels in phishing simulations. It features a one-click email add-in for reporting suspected phishing attempts and includes specialized training for software developers that aligns with major security frameworks.

