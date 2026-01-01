CybeReady Cybersecurity Training Logo

CybeReady Cybersecurity Training

Automated cybersecurity awareness training with phishing simulation

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CybeReady Cybersecurity Training Description

CybeReady is a security awareness training platform that automates cybersecurity training programs for employees. The platform uses machine learning algorithms to personalize training content based on individual employee performance, behavior, role, and language preferences. The system delivers bite-sized, frequent training scenarios and phishing simulations without requiring manual scheduling or configuration. Training content adapts autonomously to each employee's progress and risk level. The platform provides automated reporting for compliance purposes and tracks behavioral changes through metrics such as click rates and detection rates. CybeReady supports multi-language deployments across distributed organizations and delivers training in short intervals throughout the year rather than periodic bulk sessions. The platform includes interactive scenarios with instant feedback designed to build security instincts and reduce risky employee behaviors. Training content covers real-world cyber threats with simulations tailored to specific roles and threat landscapes. The system tracks high-risk employee groups and measures improvement in employee resilience scores over time. Dashboards provide visibility into phishing campaign results, employee engagement, and security posture trends.

CybeReady Cybersecurity Training FAQ

Common questions about CybeReady Cybersecurity Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CybeReady Cybersecurity Training is Automated cybersecurity awareness training with phishing simulation developed by CybeReady. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Behavioral Analysis, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →