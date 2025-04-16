ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

UpGuard Breach Risk: External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection. built by UpGuard. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring, External asset discovery and visibility, Dark web and deep web threat monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.