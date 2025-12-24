Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds..

UpGuard Breach Risk: External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection. built by UpGuard. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring, External asset discovery and visibility, Dark web and deep web threat monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.