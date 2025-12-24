Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cytrusst. UpGuard Breach Risk is a commercial external attack surface management tool by UpGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and SMB security teams with limited visibility into their external footprint should start with Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management for its dark web monitoring paired with lookalike domain detection, a combination most competitors only half-solve. The platform maps ID.AM and ID.RA functions effectively by discovering forgotten assets and correlating exposed credentials to actual risk, which is where most attack surface tools lose focus. Skip this if you need deep mobile app scanning or incident response automation; Cytrusst's strength is external discovery and threat intelligence feeds, not remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk alerts will benefit most from UpGuard Breach Risk because its AI-powered prioritization actually surfaces what matters instead of overwhelming you with noise. The tool covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 areas,asset discovery, risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and supply chain visibility,which means you're not patching gaps across five different vendors. Skip this if your organization has dedicated threat intelligence analysts and brand monitoring teams already in place; UpGuard consolidates functions that larger teams may prefer to keep separated for accountability.
Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities
External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection
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Common questions about comparing Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management vs UpGuard Breach Risk for your external attack surface management needs.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds..
UpGuard Breach Risk: External attack surface monitoring with threat intel and brand protection. built by UpGuard. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring, External asset discovery and visibility, Dark web and deep web threat monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in lookalike domain detection. Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management differentiates with Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds. UpGuard Breach Risk differentiates with Continuous attack surface monitoring, External asset discovery and visibility, Dark web and deep web threat monitoring.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is developed by Cytrusst. UpGuard Breach Risk is developed by UpGuard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management and UpGuard Breach Risk serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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