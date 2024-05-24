Thoropass Access Reviews Description

Thoropass Access Reviews is a compliance automation tool that streamlines user access review processes for organizations preparing for security audits. The platform automates the collection and storage of access-related evidence, replacing manual spreadsheet-based workflows with integrated task management. The tool provides audit-scoped reviews tailored to specific compliance frameworks, ensuring all required systems are included in the review process. It features centralized project management capabilities that allow teams to manage multiple access reviews from a single interface. The platform integrates with existing systems to automatically import user access data and privileges for review. A key capability is the "smarter consecutive reviews" feature that focuses only on changes since the last review, reducing workload by up to 95% according to the vendor. Access Reviews includes automated evidence collection that satisfies auditor requirements and maintains audit trails. The system provides visibility into privileged users, helping identify unauthorized access and unnecessary license usage. It supports various compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and others. The platform is designed for CISOs, CTOs, security managers, and IT teams across organizations from startups to enterprise-level companies. All access review data and evidence are stored centrally within the platform for audit readiness.