A-LIGN A-SCEND Description

A-LIGN A-SCEND is an audit management platform designed to streamline compliance audits across multiple frameworks. The platform is built on a foundation of over 4 million pieces of evidence collected from more than 31,000 audits. The platform enables organizations to manage audit processes for various compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. It supports evidence mapping across multiple audit frameworks, allowing organizations to reuse evidence submissions for different certifications. Key capabilities include evidence deduplication to eliminate redundant manual work, historical evidence retention for continuity across subsequent audits, and collaboration tools for communication between auditors and clients. The platform integrates with GRC platforms to allow users to work within their preferred environments. A-SCEND is FedRAMP 20x authorized at the Low impact level. The platform is designed to support both auditors and audit clients throughout the compliance process, providing a centralized system for evidence collection, submission, and management. The platform aims to reduce time spent on repetitive tasks by leveraging historical data and past submissions. Organizations can use the same evidence across multiple audit frameworks, reducing duplication of effort when pursuing multiple certifications simultaneously.

A-LIGN A-SCEND is AI-powered audit management platform for compliance audits and certifications developed by A-LIGN. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Audit, GRC.

