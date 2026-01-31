Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions is a commercial sspm tool by AppOmni. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ is a commercial sspm tool by spin.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS app sprawl need AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions primarily because it actually maps third-party OAuth risk instead of just flagging that apps exist. The platform covers seven of seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and identity access control, meaning you get visibility into what's connected and enforcement that actually sticks. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or hasn't yet standardized on a cloud infrastructure; the value compounds only when SaaS application inventory is large enough to create real governance headaches.
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™
Security teams standardizing on Google Workspace need Spin.AI SSPM to catch the misconfigurations and rogue app permissions that native console controls miss. The tool's 24/7 monitoring with risk scoring across 15+ factors directly addresses ID.AM and DE.CM coverage gaps in Google's own visibility, while the allowlist/blocklist controls actually enforce what detection surfaces. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud and needs SSPM for Azure or AWS alongside Workspace; Spin.AI is purpose-built for Google Workspace only.
SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control
SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks
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Common questions about comparing AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions vs Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ for your sspm needs.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions: SaaS security platform for posture mgmt, threat detection & access control. built by AppOmni. Core capabilities include SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement..
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™: SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions differentiates with SaaS and AI application discovery, Security posture and permissions monitoring, Identity and access control with least-privilege enforcement. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ differentiates with Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions is developed by AppOmni. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ is developed by spin.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppOmni SaaS Security Solutions and Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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