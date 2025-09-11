Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is a commercial sspm tool by Abnormal Security. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ is a commercial sspm tool by spin.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best sspm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in Microsoft 365 misconfigurations will cut remediation time in half with Abnormal Security Security Posture Management, because it actually tells you how to fix things instead of just flagging them. The tool covers the full NIST ID and PR control families for access and asset management, and its AI-driven risk scoring surfaces the admin account drift and overly permissive app grants that matter most. Skip this if your environment is multi-cloud heavy; it's Microsoft 365-only, so hybrid shops will still need a separate CSPM for AWS or Azure IaaS.
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™
Security teams standardizing on Google Workspace need Spin.AI SSPM to catch the misconfigurations and rogue app permissions that native console controls miss. The tool's 24/7 monitoring with risk scoring across 15+ factors directly addresses ID.AM and DE.CM coverage gaps in Google's own visibility, while the allowlist/blocklist controls actually enforce what detection surfaces. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud and needs SSPM for Azure or AWS alongside Workspace; Spin.AI is purpose-built for Google Workspace only.
Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations
SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal Security Security Posture Management vs Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ for your sspm needs.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management: Monitors and remediates Microsoft 365 email security misconfigurations. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection..
Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™: SSPM solution for Google Workspace managing misconfigurations and app risks. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment..
Both serve the SSPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management differentiates with Continuous monitoring of Microsoft 365 security posture, Detection of dormant admin accounts and overly permissive apps, CIS Benchmark comparison and configuration drift detection. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ differentiates with Misconfiguration detection and management, Inventory of cloud services, apps, and browser extensions, Continuous 24/7 monitoring and risk assessment.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management is developed by Abnormal Security. Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ is developed by spin.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Security Security Posture Management and Spin.AI SSPM for Google Workspace™ serve similar SSPM use cases: both are SSPM tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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