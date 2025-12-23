Raven Runtime ADR: Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Continuous library runtime behavior monitoring, CVE-less vulnerability detection, Supply chain attack detection..

Spin.AI SaaS Ransomware Detection & Response: SaaS ransomware detection and automated recovery for Google Workspace & M365. built by spin.ai. Core capabilities include AI-powered ransomware detection using behavior-based methodology, 24/7 automated ransomware monitoring, Automatic blocking of malicious applications and browser extensions via API access revocation..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.