Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Imperva API Security is a commercial api security tool by Imperva. Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection is a commercial api security tool by Spherical Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.
Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing microservices and mobile APIs will find the most value in Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection because its unsupervised learning model catches zero-day variants without manual rule tuning, cutting your mean time to detection on API threats. The platform covers OWASP Mobile Top 10 and automatically optimizes remediation windows, addressing both the ID.RA and DE.CM functions that most API security tools handle poorly. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy SIEM workflows or requires on-premises deployment; Spherical is cloud-only and designed for teams comfortable delegating detection logic to autonomous systems.
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning
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Common questions about comparing Imperva API Security vs Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection for your api security needs.
Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..
Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection: AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning. built by Spherical Defense. Core capabilities include Unsupervised deep learning for API security, Automatic vulnerability detection, Window of Exposure protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Imperva API Security differentiates with Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response. Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection differentiates with Unsupervised deep learning for API security, Automatic vulnerability detection, Window of Exposure protection.
Imperva API Security is developed by Imperva. Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection is developed by Spherical Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Imperva API Security and Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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