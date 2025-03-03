Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.

Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection

Mid-market and enterprise teams managing microservices and mobile APIs will find the most value in Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection because its unsupervised learning model catches zero-day variants without manual rule tuning, cutting your mean time to detection on API threats. The platform covers OWASP Mobile Top 10 and automatically optimizes remediation windows, addressing both the ID.RA and DE.CM functions that most API security tools handle poorly. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy SIEM workflows or requires on-premises deployment; Spherical is cloud-only and designed for teams comfortable delegating detection logic to autonomous systems.