Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection: AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning. built by Spherical Defense. Core capabilities include Unsupervised deep learning for API security, Automatic vulnerability detection, Window of Exposure protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.