Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence API Security is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection is a commercial api security tool by Spherical Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling API ecosystems without visibility into shadow or third-party APIs should start with Cequence API Security; its automated discovery and ML-based risk categorization catches what manual inventories miss, and native integration with CI/CD pipelines means you can shift left without rearchitecting your pipeline. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you both asset visibility and continuous monitoring from day one. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 APIs or you need a WAF replacement; Cequence assumes you're already past the "do we have APIs" phase and moving toward "which ones are actually exposed.
Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing microservices and mobile APIs will find the most value in Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection because its unsupervised learning model catches zero-day variants without manual rule tuning, cutting your mean time to detection on API threats. The platform covers OWASP Mobile Top 10 and automatically optimizes remediation windows, addressing both the ID.RA and DE.CM functions that most API security tools handle poorly. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with legacy SIEM workflows or requires on-premises deployment; Spherical is cloud-only and designed for teams comfortable delegating detection logic to autonomous systems.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning
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Common questions about comparing Cequence API Security vs Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection for your api security needs.
Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..
Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection: AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning. built by Spherical Defense. Core capabilities include Unsupervised deep learning for API security, Automatic vulnerability detection, Window of Exposure protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence API Security differentiates with API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment. Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection differentiates with Unsupervised deep learning for API security, Automatic vulnerability detection, Window of Exposure protection.
Cequence API Security is developed by Cequence Security. Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection is developed by Spherical Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence API Security and Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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