Scrut Vendor Risk Management Description

Scrut Vendor Risk Management is a platform designed to automate third-party risk assessment and vendor lifecycle management. The product provides centralized vendor onboarding through SSO integrations or bulk CSV uploads, with customizable intake forms and automated vendor discovery. The platform uses AI to generate custom risk assessments based on vendor risk profiles and validates questionnaire responses to reduce manual review requirements. It assigns vendors to risk tiers using predefined rule sets and provides a centralized dashboard for tracking vendor status, compliance, and pending tasks. The system includes a dedicated vendor portal that enables third parties to manage multiple assessments and receive automated updates on assessment progress. Organizations can create and monitor mitigation tasks for both internal teams and vendors, with automated tracking capabilities. Document management features provide a centralized repository for vendor-related documents, risk evidence, and mitigation plans. The platform maps vendor risks to organizational risk registers for unified risk management and offers real-time visibility into vendor risk levels, compliance status, and assessment workflows. The product supports customizable risk assessment questionnaires, automated workflow routing, and collaborative features designed to reduce follow-up communications between organizations and their vendors.