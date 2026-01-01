3rdRisk Platform Logo

3rdRisk Platform

Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains

GRC
Commercial
3rdRisk Platform Description

3rdRisk Platform is a third-party risk management solution designed to help organizations identify, assess, and monitor risks associated with vendors and suppliers. The platform centralizes third-party risk data across multiple domains including security, privacy, compliance, sustainability, legal, and quality requirements. The platform provides continuous monitoring capabilities with real-time incident notifications and automatic updates. It supports compliance with regulatory frameworks such as DORA and NIS-2. Organizations can manage their entire supply chain risk profile through a centralized dashboard that offers 360-degree visibility into all stakeholders. The platform includes an AI-powered SOC-2 analyzer that automatically assesses security reports and identifies areas of concern. Users can create branded customer environments with customizable interfaces and features like integrated chatbots. The system replaces manual spreadsheet-based processes with automated workflows. Implementation is designed to be completed within 10 days. The platform supports global collaboration and secure data sharing across organizations. It provides real-time insights, alerts, and reporting capabilities to help risk professionals manage compliance and reduce third-party incidents. The solution is built for European organizations and supports multiple risk domains within a single platform.

3rdRisk Platform is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, GRC.

