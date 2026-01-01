Tenchi Zanshin Logo

Tenchi Zanshin

Third-party cyber risk mgmt platform with continuous monitoring & remediation

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Tenchi Zanshin Description

Tenchi Zanshin is a third-party cyber risk management platform designed to monitor and reduce cybersecurity risks introduced by vendors, partners, and other external entities. The platform focuses on continuous monitoring throughout the entire vendor lifecycle rather than relying solely on pre-contract assessments or annual audits. The solution integrates with third-party organizations to provide visibility into their security posture and external attack surface. It performs automated daily security testing and collects data directly from sources rather than depending on self-assessments or questionnaires. Zanshin operates on a cooperative model where third parties consent to monitoring and receive assistance in remediating identified vulnerabilities. The platform provides metrics on remediation timeliness and security discipline, enabling organizations to track which vendors have frequent security deviations. The system offers non-intrusive access to vendor environments and maintains open communication channels with monitored parties. It presents risk data through dashboards that display alerts categorized by criticality, allowing both first parties and third parties to track vulnerabilities and remediation progress. The platform is designed for organizations that depend on external partners for critical business operations, including SaaS providers, payment processors, business process outsourcing firms, IT service providers, and data processing organizations.

Tenchi Zanshin FAQ

Common questions about Tenchi Zanshin including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tenchi Zanshin is Third-party cyber risk mgmt platform with continuous monitoring & remediation developed by Tenchi Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Cloud Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →