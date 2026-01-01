Tenchi Zanshin
Tenchi Zanshin Description
Tenchi Zanshin is a third-party cyber risk management platform designed to monitor and reduce cybersecurity risks introduced by vendors, partners, and other external entities. The platform focuses on continuous monitoring throughout the entire vendor lifecycle rather than relying solely on pre-contract assessments or annual audits. The solution integrates with third-party organizations to provide visibility into their security posture and external attack surface. It performs automated daily security testing and collects data directly from sources rather than depending on self-assessments or questionnaires. Zanshin operates on a cooperative model where third parties consent to monitoring and receive assistance in remediating identified vulnerabilities. The platform provides metrics on remediation timeliness and security discipline, enabling organizations to track which vendors have frequent security deviations. The system offers non-intrusive access to vendor environments and maintains open communication channels with monitored parties. It presents risk data through dashboards that display alerts categorized by criticality, allowing both first parties and third parties to track vulnerabilities and remediation progress. The platform is designed for organizations that depend on external partners for critical business operations, including SaaS providers, payment processors, business process outsourcing firms, IT service providers, and data processing organizations.
