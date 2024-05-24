Black Kite Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework (BK-GA³™) Description

Black Kite is a third-party cyber risk intelligence platform designed for enterprise-scale vendor risk management. The platform provides cyber risk assessments and continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems to identify security exposures before they escalate. The platform surfaces cyber risks across vendor networks through evidence-based analysis, including ransomware susceptibility, regulatory compliance gaps, breach history, and financial exposure. It operates through multiple modules covering vendor evaluation, continuous monitoring, risk response, and compliance management. Black Kite includes the Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework (BK-GA³™) for assessing AI-related risks in third parties. The platform provides real-time visibility into vendor cyber posture and nth-party relationships, enabling detection of high-risk events as they occur. Risk quantification capabilities use the Open FAIR™ model to calculate probable economic impact of breaches, translating cyber risk into financial terms. The platform aggregates multi-source intelligence to provide comprehensive vendor assessments without relying solely on questionnaires or point-in-time scores. The solution supports collaborative risk response workflows where teams can share findings, assign remediation tasks, and track progress. Compliance features include automated assessments and audit-ready documentation that integrates with existing GRC systems.