Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Scrut Vendor Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Scrut. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will get immediate relief from Scrut Vendor Risk Management because its AI actually validates vendor responses instead of just filing them away. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.SC supply chain function and automates the repetitive intake-to-classification workflow that typically consumes security headcount. Skip this if your vendor base is under 30 active third parties or if you need continuous monitoring of vendor security posture post-assessment; Scrut excels at intake and initial risk ranking, not ongoing surveillance.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Automates vendor risk assessments and third-party risk management workflows.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Scrut Vendor Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Scrut Vendor Risk Management: Automates vendor risk assessments and third-party risk management workflows. built by Scrut. Core capabilities include Automated vendor discovery via SSO integrations and CSV uploads, AI-powered custom risk assessment generation, AI validation of vendor questionnaire responses..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Scrut Vendor Risk Management differentiates with Automated vendor discovery via SSO integrations and CSV uploads, AI-powered custom risk assessment generation, AI validation of vendor questionnaire responses.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Scrut Vendor Risk Management is developed by Scrut. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Scrut Vendor Risk Management serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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