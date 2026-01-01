ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management
Platform for managing third-party vendor risk across lifecycle stages
ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Description
ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management is a platform designed to manage vendor and third-party risks throughout the vendor lifecycle. The solution addresses vendor onboarding, due diligence, ongoing monitoring, and offboarding processes. The platform includes inherent risk assessment capabilities to evaluate vendors based on risk factors. It provides vendor onboarding workflows to streamline the process of bringing new vendors into the organization. Due diligence functionality enables organizations to conduct security and compliance assessments of third parties. The solution incorporates AI-driven control reviews and evidence validation to automate the review of vendor-provided documentation and controls. It includes threat and vulnerability response capabilities to identify and assess third-party exposure when new threats emerge. ProcessUnity offers the Global Risk Exchange, a repository containing completed assessments and vendor risk profiles that organizations can leverage to reduce assessment workloads. The platform supports compliance with third-party risk regulations and provides reporting capabilities. The system includes workflow automation for TPRM processes, vendor service reviews, and risk monitoring. It provides dashboards and analytics for visibility into third-party risk posture across the vendor ecosystem.
ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management FAQ
ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Risk Assessment.
