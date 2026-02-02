Salt Security Salt Collect: Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions, Detection of API misconfigurations and drift, Sensitive data tracing in motion..

Traceable AppSec: Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection. built by Harness Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.