Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Salt Security Salt Collect is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Traceable AppSec is a commercial api security tool by Harness Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling API estates where runtime visibility is the bottleneck should choose Salt Security Salt Collect because it maps actual traffic patterns to OWASP API Top 10 risks rather than relying on static scanning alone. The tool ingests continuous API calls through downloadable collectors across hybrid environments, then baselines normal behavior to flag anomalies in real time, covering the full arc from asset discovery through detection (NIST ID.AM, DE.CM). Skip this if your APIs are largely internal or you need drift detection without behavioral analysis; Salt Collect assumes mature API traffic volume where behavioral baselining actually works.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API estates and shadow API problems should pick Traceable AppSec for its automatic discovery and inventory built from live traffic replay, which catches undocumented endpoints that static scanning misses. The platform's runtime protection layer and generative AI-driven vulnerability detection address OWASP API Top 10 risks faster than manual testing cycles, and continuous posture insights keep compliance risk visible across the SDLC. This is less suited to smaller teams or those seeking a single platform for application security across code, container, and runtime layers; Traceable is API-focused and assumes mature deployment infrastructure.
Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure
Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection
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Common questions about comparing Salt Security Salt Collect vs Traceable AppSec for your api security needs.
Salt Security Salt Collect: Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions, Detection of API misconfigurations and drift, Sensitive data tracing in motion..
Traceable AppSec: Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection. built by Harness Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Salt Security Salt Collect differentiates with Runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions, Detection of API misconfigurations and drift, Sensitive data tracing in motion. Traceable AppSec differentiates with Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic.
Salt Security Salt Collect is developed by Salt Security. Traceable AppSec is developed by Harness Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Salt Security Salt Collect and Traceable AppSec serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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