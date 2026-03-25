API attacks jumped 681% in 2023, and the trend isn't slowing down. Modern applications expose dozens of endpoints, each one a potential entry point for attackers. Traditional perimeter security falls short when your APIs are the new attack surface.

The challenge isn't just finding vulnerabilities anymore. It's about continuous monitoring, real-time threat detection, and automated response at scale. Security teams need tools that can keep pace with rapid deployment cycles while maintaining visibility across complex API ecosystems.

These eight tools represent different approaches to API security, from automated penetration testing to dark web monitoring. Each addresses specific gaps in traditional security stacks that leave APIs exposed.