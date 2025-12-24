Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection is a commercial api security tool by Indusface. Salt Security Illuminate is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API portfolios will get the most from Indusface AppTrana - API Protection because its discovery engine actually finds shadow and zombie APIs before attackers do, then the 24x7 SOC handles patching within 72 hours instead of leaving your risk team to argue about remediation timelines. The managed service model and autonomous virtual patching cover NIST PR.PS and DE.CM thoroughly, addressing the gap most internal teams struggle with: continuous monitoring without hiring more analysts. Skip this if your APIs are few and stable; AppTrana's value scales with complexity and the organizational friction of coordinating remediation across teams.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow APIs and third-party integrations should start with Salt Security Illuminate because it finds and maps what you don't know exists, then enforces policy across it all. The platform maps to PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and SOC 2 compliance frameworks natively, and its behavioral analysis catches low-and-slow attacks that simple rate-limiting misses. Skip this if your API surface is small and well-documented; Illuminate's value compounds with chaos, not order.
Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC
API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Indusface AppTrana - API Protection vs Salt Security Illuminate for your api security needs.
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection: Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing..
Salt Security Illuminate: API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection differentiates with API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing. Salt Security Illuminate differentiates with Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility.
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection is developed by Indusface. Salt Security Illuminate is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection and Salt Security Illuminate serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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