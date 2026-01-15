Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Theorem API Security is a commercial api security tool by Data Theorem. Salt Security Illuminate is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud platforms should choose Data Theorem API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs without requiring agents deployed to every service. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR functions,asset inventory, risk assessment, and runtime protection,which means you get both what's running and continuous monitoring of what it's doing, not just point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your APIs are mostly on-premise and behind mature WAF stacks; the value proposition is strongest when you're chasing undocumented endpoints across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow APIs and third-party integrations should start with Salt Security Illuminate because it finds and maps what you don't know exists, then enforces policy across it all. The platform maps to PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and SOC 2 compliance frameworks natively, and its behavioral analysis catches low-and-slow attacks that simple rate-limiting misses. Skip this if your API surface is small and well-documented; Illuminate's value compounds with chaos, not order.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection
API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Data Theorem API Security vs Salt Security Illuminate for your api security needs.
Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..
Salt Security Illuminate: API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Theorem API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST). Salt Security Illuminate differentiates with Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility.
Data Theorem API Security is developed by Data Theorem. Salt Security Illuminate is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Theorem API Security integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Salt Security Illuminate integrates with Google Cloud Platform, SIEM, Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Data Theorem API Security and Salt Security Illuminate serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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