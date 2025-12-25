Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..

Salt Security Illuminate: API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.