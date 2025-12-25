Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Salt Security Illuminate is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow APIs and third-party integrations should start with Salt Security Illuminate because it finds and maps what you don't know exists, then enforces policy across it all. The platform maps to PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and SOC 2 compliance frameworks natively, and its behavioral analysis catches low-and-slow attacks that simple rate-limiting misses. Skip this if your API surface is small and well-documented; Illuminate's value compounds with chaos, not order.
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Fastly API Security vs Salt Security Illuminate for your api security needs.
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Salt Security Illuminate: API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection. Salt Security Illuminate differentiates with Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility.
Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Salt Security Illuminate is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fastly API Security and Salt Security Illuminate serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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