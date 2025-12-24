Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Prophaze API Security is a commercial api security tool by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Salt Security Illuminate is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in API sprawl should start with Prophaze API Security; its AI-driven discovery actually finds shadow APIs that static scanning misses, which matters because most breaches exploit undocumented endpoints. The platform covers NIST PR.AA (access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) with real-time threat detection across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC, plus native CI/CD integration so you're not bolting security on after deployment. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade incident response or custom threat hunting; Prophaze is built to stop API abuse at scale, not investigate forensics.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow APIs and third-party integrations should start with Salt Security Illuminate because it finds and maps what you don't know exists, then enforces policy across it all. The platform maps to PCI DSS, GDPR, NIST, and SOC 2 compliance frameworks natively, and its behavioral analysis catches low-and-slow attacks that simple rate-limiting misses. Skip this if your API surface is small and well-documented; Illuminate's value compounds with chaos, not order.
AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery
API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Prophaze API Security vs Salt Security Illuminate for your api security needs.
Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Salt Security Illuminate: API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Prophaze API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection. Salt Security Illuminate differentiates with Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility.
Prophaze API Security is developed by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Salt Security Illuminate is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Prophaze API Security and Salt Security Illuminate serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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