Prophaze API Security: AI-powered API security platform with threat detection and discovery. built by Prophaze Technologies Pvt.Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery for known, unknown, and shadow APIs, AI-driven threat detection and mitigation, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Salt Security Illuminate: API security platform providing discovery, posture management, and threat detection. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Real-time API discovery across production environments, Shadow API detection, Third-party API connection visibility..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.