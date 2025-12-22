Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..

SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook: Training course for developers on secure software development practices. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Playbook-styled training modules for developers, Job aids for secure development tasks, Curated technical resources for secure coding..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.