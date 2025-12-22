Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Codebashing is a commercial secure code training tool by Checkmarx. SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook is a commercial secure code training tool by SafeStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development leaders looking to close the gap between vulnerability discovery and developer behavior change should pick Checkmarx Codebashing for its tight integration with Checkmarx One, which automatically surfaces role-specific training tied to findings developers actually introduced. The platform covers NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training through 85 lessons across the SDLC, embedding security education into existing workflows rather than treating it as compliance theater. Skip this if your developers already absorb security lessons from other sources or if you lack a Checkmarx One deployment; the vulnerability-triggered training model only delivers ROI when vulnerabilities are being actively discovered and remediated in your pipeline.
SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook
Startups and SMBs with under-resourced security teams should pick SafeStack Security Built-in Developer's Playbook because it packages secure coding instruction into one-hour modules developers will actually complete instead of abandoning. The playbook format with job aids and curated resources directly maps to NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function, meaning you're building a defensible training baseline without hiring a security trainer. Skip this if your developers need hands-on code review feedback or if you're already running a mature appsec program; this trains the fundamentals, not advanced threat modeling.
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
Training course for developers on secure software development practices
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Codebashing vs SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook for your secure code training needs.
Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..
SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook: Training course for developers on secure software development practices. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Playbook-styled training modules for developers, Job aids for secure development tasks, Curated technical resources for secure coding..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Codebashing differentiates with Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities. SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook differentiates with Playbook-styled training modules for developers, Job aids for secure development tasks, Curated technical resources for secure coding.
Checkmarx Codebashing is developed by Checkmarx. SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook is developed by SafeStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx Codebashing and SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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