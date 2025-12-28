BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook: Training course for developers on secure software development practices. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Playbook-styled training modules for developers, Job aids for secure development tasks, Curated technical resources for secure coding..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.