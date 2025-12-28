Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook is a commercial secure code training tool by SafeStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook
Startups and SMBs with under-resourced security teams should pick SafeStack Security Built-in Developer's Playbook because it packages secure coding instruction into one-hour modules developers will actually complete instead of abandoning. The playbook format with job aids and curated resources directly maps to NIST CSF 2.0's Awareness and Training function, meaning you're building a defensible training baseline without hiring a security trainer. Skip this if your developers need hands-on code review feedback or if you're already running a mature appsec program; this trains the fundamentals, not advanced threat modeling.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
Training course for developers on secure software development practices
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook: Training course for developers on secure software development practices. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Playbook-styled training modules for developers, Job aids for secure development tasks, Curated technical resources for secure coding..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training. SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook differentiates with Playbook-styled training modules for developers, Job aids for secure development tasks, Curated technical resources for secure coding.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook is developed by SafeStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox