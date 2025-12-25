Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..

RADICL Managed Attack Surface: Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation. built by RADICL. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability discovery across endpoints and servers, Risk-prioritized vulnerability remediation, Critical vulnerability escalation with predefined runbooks and SLAs..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.