Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Detectify Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Detectify. RADICL Managed Attack Surface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RADICL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in subdomain and API sprawl will get the most from Detectify Platform because it actually maps your external attack surface before scanning it, not the other way around. The continuous monitoring of DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers catches the stuff your pentesters miss between engagements, and the network graph visualization means you can see dependencies that create actual risk. Skip this if you need authenticated scanning across 500+ internal applications; Detectify excels at perimeter discovery but doesn't replace a full application security testing platform for your core assets.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs need RADICL Managed Attack Surface because it actually closes vulnerabilities instead of just finding them; the virtual SOC team handles remediation coordination and independent verification, turning discovery into evidence you can audit. The risk-prioritized escalation with predefined runbooks and SLA tracking means critical findings move through your change windows without the usual coordination tax between security and IT. Not the right fit if you need vulnerability scanning as a standalone feed to plug into existing SIEM workflows; RADICL assumes you want to delegate the entire remediation workflow, which is either your biggest pain point or not really a problem you have.
Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing
Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Detectify Platform vs RADICL Managed Attack Surface for your external attack surface management needs.
Detectify Platform: Platform for external attack surface management and application security testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing..
RADICL Managed Attack Surface: Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation. built by RADICL. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability discovery across endpoints and servers, Risk-prioritized vulnerability remediation, Critical vulnerability escalation with predefined runbooks and SLAs..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Detectify Platform differentiates with Automatic external attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous monitoring for DNS misconfigurations and subdomain takeovers, API discovery and dynamic API security testing. RADICL Managed Attack Surface differentiates with Real-time vulnerability discovery across endpoints and servers, Risk-prioritized vulnerability remediation, Critical vulnerability escalation with predefined runbooks and SLAs.
Detectify Platform is developed by Detectify. RADICL Managed Attack Surface is developed by RADICL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Detectify Platform and RADICL Managed Attack Surface serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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