Assetnote Attack Surface Management Tool: ASM platform that scans external attack surfaces hourly for vulnerabilities. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Hourly automated scanning of external assets, Asset and subdomain discovery from seed domains, Automated asset enrichment with version verification..

RADICL Managed Attack Surface: Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation. built by RADICL. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability discovery across endpoints and servers, Risk-prioritized vulnerability remediation, Critical vulnerability escalation with predefined runbooks and SLAs..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.