Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCognito Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. RADICL Managed Attack Surface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RADICL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset discovery will find CyCognito Platform's value in its automated attack surface mapping paired with active exploitation testing, which surfaces exploitable paths your static scanners miss. The multi-pass testing architecture and graph-based asset contextualization mean you're not just inventorying hosts; you're understanding how they chain together for real attack scenarios. Skip this if your organization lacks the staffing to act on daily scanning cadences or if you need deep internal vulnerability management alongside external testing; CyCognito excels at finding what's exposed, not remediating what's behind your perimeter.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs need RADICL Managed Attack Surface because it actually closes vulnerabilities instead of just finding them; the virtual SOC team handles remediation coordination and independent verification, turning discovery into evidence you can audit. The risk-prioritized escalation with predefined runbooks and SLA tracking means critical findings move through your change windows without the usual coordination tax between security and IT. Not the right fit if you need vulnerability scanning as a standalone feed to plug into existing SIEM workflows; RADICL assumes you want to delegate the entire remediation workflow, which is either your biggest pain point or not really a problem you have.
EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization
Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation
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Common questions about comparing CyCognito Platform vs RADICL Managed Attack Surface for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCognito Platform: EASM platform with automated security testing and risk prioritization. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture..
RADICL Managed Attack Surface: Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation. built by RADICL. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability discovery across endpoints and servers, Risk-prioritized vulnerability remediation, Critical vulnerability escalation with predefined runbooks and SLAs..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCognito Platform differentiates with Automated attack surface discovery and mapping, Active security testing with DAST for web applications, Multi-pass multi-engine security testing architecture. RADICL Managed Attack Surface differentiates with Real-time vulnerability discovery across endpoints and servers, Risk-prioritized vulnerability remediation, Critical vulnerability escalation with predefined runbooks and SLAs.
CyCognito Platform is developed by CyCognito. RADICL Managed Attack Surface is developed by RADICL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCognito Platform and RADICL Managed Attack Surface serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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