Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. RADICL Managed Attack Surface is a commercial external attack surface management tool by RADICL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs need RADICL Managed Attack Surface because it actually closes vulnerabilities instead of just finding them; the virtual SOC team handles remediation coordination and independent verification, turning discovery into evidence you can audit. The risk-prioritized escalation with predefined runbooks and SLA tracking means critical findings move through your change windows without the usual coordination tax between security and IT. Not the right fit if you need vulnerability scanning as a standalone feed to plug into existing SIEM workflows; RADICL assumes you want to delegate the entire remediation workflow, which is either your biggest pain point or not really a problem you have.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Discovery vs RADICL Managed Attack Surface for your external attack surface management needs.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..
RADICL Managed Attack Surface: Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation. built by RADICL. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability discovery across endpoints and servers, Risk-prioritized vulnerability remediation, Critical vulnerability escalation with predefined runbooks and SLAs..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery differentiates with Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring. RADICL Managed Attack Surface differentiates with Real-time vulnerability discovery across endpoints and servers, Risk-prioritized vulnerability remediation, Critical vulnerability escalation with predefined runbooks and SLAs.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is developed by ImmuniWeb. RADICL Managed Attack Surface is developed by RADICL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery and RADICL Managed Attack Surface serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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