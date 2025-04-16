ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

RADICL Managed Attack Surface: Managed attack surface platform for vulnerability detection and remediation. built by RADICL. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability discovery across endpoints and servers, Risk-prioritized vulnerability remediation, Critical vulnerability escalation with predefined runbooks and SLAs..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.