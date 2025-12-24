Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..

Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure: AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure. built by Pynt. Core capabilities include AI-powered sensitive data detection for PII, credentials, and API keys, API traffic monitoring for live and recorded sources, Sensitive data flow mapping across endpoints..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.