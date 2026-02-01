Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure is a commercial api security tool by Pynt. Wallarm API Security is a commercial api security tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure
AppSec teams at mid-market and enterprise companies struggling with API data leaks will get real value from Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure because its AI-powered detection catches PII, credentials, and API keys flowing through live traffic without requiring manual rule tuning. The tool covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.DS and DE.CM, meaning it handles both the finding and the continuous monitoring piece that most API security tools halfstep. Skip this if you need east-west data loss prevention or lateral movement detection; Pynt is singularly focused on what your APIs expose, not what happens after compromise.
Mid-market and enterprise teams operating microservices architectures need API inventory and threat detection that actually works without manual specification writing, and Wallarm API Security builds that inventory automatically from live traffic while enforcing OWASP API Top 10 controls in real time. The platform covers NIST ID.AM (asset discovery), ID.RA (continuous API risk assessment), and DE.CM (anomaly detection) across your API estate, with native integrations to PagerDuty and Jira that keep findings actionable. This isn't the tool for organizations that have already locked down APIs with hardened specifications and rarely deploy new endpoints; Wallarm's automation advantage disappears when your API surface is static and well-documented.
AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
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Common questions about comparing Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure vs Wallarm API Security for your api security needs.
Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure: AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure. built by Pynt. Core capabilities include AI-powered sensitive data detection for PII, credentials, and API keys, API traffic monitoring for live and recorded sources, Sensitive data flow mapping across endpoints..
Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure differentiates with AI-powered sensitive data detection for PII, credentials, and API keys, API traffic monitoring for live and recorded sources, Sensitive data flow mapping across endpoints. Wallarm API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure is developed by Pynt. Wallarm API Security is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure and Wallarm API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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