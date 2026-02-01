Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure: AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure. built by Pynt. Core capabilities include AI-powered sensitive data detection for PII, credentials, and API keys, API traffic monitoring for live and recorded sources, Sensitive data flow mapping across endpoints..

Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.