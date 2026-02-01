Pynt Detect Sensitive Data and Excessive Data Exposure: AI-powered API security tool detecting sensitive data & excessive data exposure. built by Pynt. Core capabilities include AI-powered sensitive data detection for PII, credentials, and API keys, API traffic monitoring for live and recorded sources, Sensitive data flow mapping across endpoints..

Salt Security Salt Collect: Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions, Detection of API misconfigurations and drift, Sensitive data tracing in motion..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.