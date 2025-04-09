Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Protecht Enterprise Risk Management is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Protecht. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Protecht Enterprise Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise risk and compliance teams will get the most from Protecht Enterprise Risk Management if vendor risk and operational resilience are eating up your audit cycles. The platform covers NIST GV functions across organizational context, strategy, and supply chain risk, which means your governance layer actually talks to your vendor assessments and business continuity planning instead of existing in silos. Skip this if you need deep IT security controls automation or real-time threat detection; Protecht is built for risk officers and compliance leaders managing frameworks and audits, not security operations teams fighting incidents.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
Enterprise risk management platform for risk, compliance, and audit management
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Protecht Enterprise Risk Management for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Protecht Enterprise Risk Management: Enterprise risk management platform for risk, compliance, and audit management. built by Protecht. Core capabilities include Risk assessments and controls management, Key risk indicators (KRI) monitoring, Compliance incident management..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Protecht Enterprise Risk Management differentiates with Risk assessments and controls management, Key risk indicators (KRI) monitoring, Compliance incident management.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Protecht Enterprise Risk Management is developed by Protecht. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Protecht Enterprise Risk Management serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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