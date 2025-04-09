6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Protecht Enterprise Risk Management: Enterprise risk management platform for risk, compliance, and audit management. built by Protecht. Core capabilities include Risk assessments and controls management, Key risk indicators (KRI) monitoring, Compliance incident management..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.