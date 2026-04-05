ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..

Prime Security: Scans development plans to identify design flaws before implementation. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated scanning of planned development work for design flaws, Aggregate and task-level visibility of security risks, Structured business and security context for each risk..

Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.