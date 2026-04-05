Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ArgusEye is a commercial threat modeling tool by ArgusEye. Prime Security is a commercial threat modeling tool by Prime Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat modeling fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise hardware and IoT teams need ArgusEye if threat modeling is currently a manual bottleneck between design and deployment. The platform ingests your actual BOMs and architecture diagrams to auto-generate MITRE ATT&CK-mapped threat models tied to NIST and IEC 62443 controls, then pushes remediation tasks directly into Jira; this closes the design-to-engineering handoff that most threat modeling tools leave broken. Skip ArgusEye if your devices are simple, already have mature threat modeling processes, or you need post-deployment runtime detection rather than pre-release risk assessment.
Startup and SMB security leaders who lack formal threat modeling processes should adopt Prime Security to catch architectural flaws before developers commit to bad designs. The tool's AI-powered automated design reviews convert abstract security risk into concrete, prioritized tasks tied to business context, collapsing what normally takes weeks of manual review into hours. Skip this if your organization already has embedded security architects running threat modeling in your development workflow; Prime Security replaces manual rigor, not supplements it.
AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers.
Scans development plans to identify design flaws before implementation.
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Common questions about comparing ArgusEye vs Prime Security for your threat modeling needs.
ArgusEye: AI platform automating threat modeling & compliance for connected device makers. built by ArgusEye. Core capabilities include Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE..
Prime Security: Scans development plans to identify design flaws before implementation. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated scanning of planned development work for design flaws, Aggregate and task-level visibility of security risks, Structured business and security context for each risk..
Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArgusEye differentiates with Artifact ingestion from design docs, BOMs, and architecture diagrams, AI-driven architecture analysis for trust boundaries and data flows, Automated threat model generation mapped to MITRE ATT&CK and STRIDE. Prime Security differentiates with Automated scanning of planned development work for design flaws, Aggregate and task-level visibility of security risks, Structured business and security context for each risk.
ArgusEye is developed by ArgusEye. Prime Security is developed by Prime Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArgusEye and Prime Security serve similar Threat Modeling use cases: both are Threat Modeling tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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