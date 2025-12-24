Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection is a commercial threat modeling tool by Apiiro. Prime Security is a commercial threat modeling tool by Prime Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat modeling fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection
Development teams in mid-market and enterprise organizations will get the most from Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection if they're shipping features faster than security can review them; the platform catches risk in pull requests and tickets before code reaches production, collapsing the review cycle from days to minutes. The private LLM model and automated threat modeling directly address ID.RA (risk assessment) and PR.PS (secure development) in NIST CSF 2.0, with Jira and GitHub integration making adoption frictionless. Skip this if your team still treats threat modeling as a once-per-release document exercise rather than a continuous practice tied to ticket creation.
Startup and SMB security leaders who lack formal threat modeling processes should adopt Prime Security to catch architectural flaws before developers commit to bad designs. The tool's AI-powered automated design reviews convert abstract security risk into concrete, prioritized tasks tied to business context, collapsing what normally takes weeks of manual review into hours. Skip this if your organization already has embedded security architects running threat modeling in your development workflow; Prime Security replaces manual rigor, not supplements it.
AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software
Scans development plans to identify design flaws before implementation.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection vs Prime Security for your threat modeling needs.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection: AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Pre-development risk detection using private LLM model, Automated threat modeling story generation, Risk analysis of feature requests and tickets..
Prime Security: Scans development plans to identify design flaws before implementation. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated scanning of planned development work for design flaws, Aggregate and task-level visibility of security risks, Structured business and security context for each risk..
Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection differentiates with Pre-development risk detection using private LLM model, Automated threat modeling story generation, Risk analysis of feature requests and tickets. Prime Security differentiates with Automated scanning of planned development work for design flaws, Aggregate and task-level visibility of security risks, Structured business and security context for each risk.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection is developed by Apiiro. Prime Security is developed by Prime Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection and Prime Security serve similar Threat Modeling use cases: both are Threat Modeling tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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