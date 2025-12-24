Apiiro AI-Powered Risk Detection: AI-powered pre-development risk detection for secure-by-design software. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Pre-development risk detection using private LLM model, Automated threat modeling story generation, Risk analysis of feature requests and tickets..

Prime Security: Scans development plans to identify design flaws before implementation. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated scanning of planned development work for design flaws, Aggregate and task-level visibility of security risks, Structured business and security context for each risk..

Both serve the Threat Modeling market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.