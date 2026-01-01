GuidePoint Security Application Threat Modeling Description

GuidePoint Security Application Threat Modeling is a professional service that helps organizations identify security vulnerabilities and design flaws in applications before development begins. The service uses a structured approach to analyze application architecture, data flows, and attack surfaces to uncover potential threats. The service includes expert-led whiteboarding sessions with stakeholders to map key data flows and application entry points. Security consultants review application architecture diagrams and design documents to identify vulnerabilities present in the application design. The team evaluates attack surfaces and sensitive data flows to determine possible attack paths that threat actors could exploit. GuidePoint's approach aligns security threats to Microsoft's STRIDE methodology, which categorizes threats into six areas: Spoofing, Tampering, Repudiation, Information Disclosure, Denial of Service, and Elevation of Privilege. Applications are evaluated against industry practices from OWASP, NIST, and SANS. Deliverables include custom data flow diagrams, attack trees, asset summaries, threat actor listings, security control summaries, and prioritized threat lists. The service validates whether existing security controls adequately mitigate risk and identifies where additional controls are needed. The service supports both web application threat modeling and mobile application threat modeling, helping organizations shift security left in the SDLC and avoid costly design flaws that are difficult to fix post-deployment.