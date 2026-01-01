GuidePoint Security Application Threat Modeling Logo

GuidePoint Security Application Threat Modeling

Professional threat modeling service for identifying app security flaws

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

GuidePoint Security Application Threat Modeling Description

GuidePoint Security Application Threat Modeling is a professional service that helps organizations identify security vulnerabilities and design flaws in applications before development begins. The service uses a structured approach to analyze application architecture, data flows, and attack surfaces to uncover potential threats. The service includes expert-led whiteboarding sessions with stakeholders to map key data flows and application entry points. Security consultants review application architecture diagrams and design documents to identify vulnerabilities present in the application design. The team evaluates attack surfaces and sensitive data flows to determine possible attack paths that threat actors could exploit. GuidePoint's approach aligns security threats to Microsoft's STRIDE methodology, which categorizes threats into six areas: Spoofing, Tampering, Repudiation, Information Disclosure, Denial of Service, and Elevation of Privilege. Applications are evaluated against industry practices from OWASP, NIST, and SANS. Deliverables include custom data flow diagrams, attack trees, asset summaries, threat actor listings, security control summaries, and prioritized threat lists. The service validates whether existing security controls adequately mitigate risk and identifies where additional controls are needed. The service supports both web application threat modeling and mobile application threat modeling, helping organizations shift security left in the SDLC and avoid costly design flaws that are difficult to fix post-deployment.

GuidePoint Security Application Threat Modeling FAQ

Common questions about GuidePoint Security Application Threat Modeling including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

GuidePoint Security Application Threat Modeling is Professional threat modeling service for identifying app security flaws developed by GuidePoint Security. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Mobile Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →